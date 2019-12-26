Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.36

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.36 and traded as high as $112.25. Packaging Corp Of America shares last traded at $111.89, with a volume of 5,761 shares trading hands.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.