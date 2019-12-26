Park Hotels & Resorts’ (PK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.