Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $6,409.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00008686 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001005 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

