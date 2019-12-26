PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $35,476.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.06071053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,967,310 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

