Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $765.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $765.00 and traded as low as $652.52. Pearson shares last traded at $658.00, with a volume of 496,405 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 765.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

