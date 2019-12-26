PHI Token (PHI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,725.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $237,952.00 and $8,725.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00183028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.01231640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.