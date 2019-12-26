Phil Holder Buys 50,000 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) insider Phil Holder acquired 50,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,443.04).

Shares of FCRM stock opened at GBX 24.25 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.04. Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

