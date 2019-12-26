Pirate Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70,386.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $70,386.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 133,394,260 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

