PIVX Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. PIVX has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $174,108.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PIVX has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010229 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Crex24, Binance, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Graviex, Livecoin, Bisq, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

