Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.20.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $108.27. 5,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. Post has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 245.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Post by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.