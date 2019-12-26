Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Up 0.5%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.29, approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procure Space ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.