Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to post sales of $726.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.30 million. Prologis reported sales of $679.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. 980,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,646. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.