PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $71.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. 60,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROS has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $1,464,613.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,608,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $117,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,632 shares of company stock worth $4,046,112. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PROS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PROS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

