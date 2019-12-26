Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Shares Up 13.8%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s share price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, 519,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 692,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

