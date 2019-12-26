PTON Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $564,670.00 and $6,332.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,167 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

