QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0466 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, LATOKEN, EXX and Hotbit. QASH has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $82,422.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, Hotbit, EXX, Huobi, Liquid, Ethfinex, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

