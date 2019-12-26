Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $55.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $4,481.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.01230709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,061,019 coins and its circulating supply is 15,238,100 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

