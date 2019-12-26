Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) shares dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$2.55 ($1.81) and last traded at A$2.56 ($1.82), approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.60 ($1.84).

The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.59.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Reef Casino Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.94%.

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

