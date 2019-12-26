Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.49

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 8857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTOKY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

