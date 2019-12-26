RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The insurer is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits in 38 of the past 41 years. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings and focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Moreover, the company is focused on boosting its underwriting results and has dropped underperforming products from the property business. Steady increase in dividend,special dividends payout and a solid capital position are other positives. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 5% upward over the last 30 days. However, exposure to catastrophe loss is a concern.”

Get RLI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RLI. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

RLI stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. RLI has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $132,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RLI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 966.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.