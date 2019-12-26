Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.89.

NYSE O opened at $72.36 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

