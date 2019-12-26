Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold’s investments in Mount Milligan, Andacollo, Pueblo Viejo, Wassa, Rainy River, Peñasquito and Cortez properties are expected to generate significant revenues in fiscal year 2020 and beyond. The company added the high-quality long-life Khoemacau development project to its stream portfolio, which will act as a catalyst. Following the resolution of the Voisey’s Bay Royalty dispute, it will be exposed to a world-class operating asset that ensures a steady stream of royalty revenues. It will also gain from higher gold prices. Royal Gold continues to utilize its strong cash flow for dividends payments, debt reduction and new business investments. However, lower grades in the Rainy River and the Wassa projects remain a near-term headwind. Also, the worker union’s strike at the Andacollo project will affect results.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.55 on Monday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $45,477,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 353.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 272,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,024,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,549,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

