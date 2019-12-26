Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,476.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $4,476.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.02520961 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

