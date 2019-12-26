Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sasol alerts:

NYSE SSL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 171,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,989. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2,535.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 473,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 378,680 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.