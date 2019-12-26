Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NYSE SSL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 171,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,989. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
