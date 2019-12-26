Scry.info Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $320,846.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

