Select Interior Concepts (SIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE: SIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2019 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/18/2019 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/13/2019 – Select Interior Concepts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2019 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. "

11/22/2019 – Select Interior Concepts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/5/2019 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/30/2019 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

SIC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 41,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

