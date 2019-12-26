Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.39), 34,933 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 48,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.37).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.70 million and a PE ratio of 50.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.08.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

