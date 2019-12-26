Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$327.33.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from C$370.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$500.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of SHOP traded up C$13.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$525.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,868. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$171.00 and a 1-year high of C$543.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -458.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$456.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$442.71.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total transaction of C$172,126.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at C$213,917.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at C$66,940.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

