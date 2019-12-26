Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $98,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

