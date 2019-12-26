Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.86 ($87.04).

Several analysts have commented on WAF shares. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of FRA WAF remained flat at $€90.10 ($104.77) during midday trading on Friday. 110,699 shares of the company traded hands. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a one year high of €153.20 ($178.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €82.15 and a 200-day moving average of €70.52.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

