SnowGem (XSG) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $226,739.00 and $36,085.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.01733864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02563744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00636526 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013918 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,864,060 coins and its circulating supply is 20,786,968 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

