SONO (SONO) Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,516.00 and $15.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded up 23% against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00059943 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00558237 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00227914 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004709 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085728 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001821 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.