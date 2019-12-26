South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

