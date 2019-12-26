Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.10

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.10 and traded as high as $38.48. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 560 shares.

SMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 565,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

