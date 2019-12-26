Spectiv Trading 63.9% Higher This Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. Spectiv has a total market cap of $57,673.00 and $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,472,314 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

