Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $13.93 million and $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.06021908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

SXDT is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.