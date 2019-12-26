Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $773,878.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $773,878.00 and $1.24 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking's official website is spiking.com . Spiking's official Twitter account is @

Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com .

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

