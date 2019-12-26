Standpoint Research Initiates Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an accumulate rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.14 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,215 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $47,279,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,788 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

