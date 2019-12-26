Stifel Nicolaus Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $99.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.70.

NYSE:TREX opened at $89.37 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $53.48 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

