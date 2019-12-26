StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 60.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $384,215.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,609,819,710 coins and its circulating supply is 16,196,625,356 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, STEX, BiteBTC, Coindeal, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

