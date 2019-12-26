Substratum 1-Day Volume Tops $6,583.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, COSS, Radar Relay and Kucoin. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $6,583.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, COSS, OKEx, Bitbns, Tidex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

