SunTrust Banks Raises Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $51.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 192.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

