Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Stock

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. bought 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $19,925.67.

FMO opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 60,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 394,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

