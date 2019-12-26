Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Stock

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. bought 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $19,925.67.
FMO opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
