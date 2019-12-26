Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 84,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,332. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

