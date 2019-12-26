Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.39. Torstar shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 30,552 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TS.B shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torstar from C$1.10 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Torstar from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

