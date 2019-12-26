TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ:TA opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. TravelCenters of America’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.