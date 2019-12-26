TrueUSD Market Cap Reaches $158.14 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX and CoinTiger. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $158.14 million and $116.22 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 156,066,111 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger, HBUS, Cryptopia, WazirX, Binance, Koinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Upbit, Crex24 and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

