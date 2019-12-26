TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) vs. ATIF (OTCMKTS:ATIF) Head-To-Head Survey

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATIF and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $5.31 million 15.09 $1.95 million N/A N/A TSS $22.33 million 1.24 $2.44 million N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ATIF and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A TSS 6.44% 10.94% 2.49%

Summary

TSS beats ATIF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. Its services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, and facilities management. The company serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

