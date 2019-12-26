Ultra Hits Market Cap of $5.99 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $40,775.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.02600081 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001717 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00573159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

