Unibright Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $79,061.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

